Alex Trebek has hosted hundreds of episodes of Jeopardy!, but he's never had a final answer like this one.

The longtime game show host -- who announced in March that he had been diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer -- has continued to host shows in between chemotherapy treatments. And on Monday's episode of the "Tournament of Champions," he got a sweet message of support from contestant Dhruv Gaur.

During the show's "Final Jeopardy" segment, Gaur decided to forgo writing in his question, instead writing "We ❤️ You, Alex!" Having wagered all but five dollars, the question essentially meant that he was throwing away his shot at a win, but Gaur's statement was certainly worth it, as Trebek had to take a pause -- seemingly growing choked up -- before he continued on.

The sweet gesture immediately made the rounds on social media, with fans adopting the hashtag "#WeLoveYouAlex" as they shared their own appreciation for the longtime host, who has been asking the tough answers since 1984.

Gaur took to Twitter himself after the episode aired to share his motivation behind the meaningful moment.

"Sorry for west coast spoilers, but I’m really glad I got the opportunity to say to Alex what everybody at the tournament was thinking," he wrote. "For context, Alex had just shared with us that he was reentering treatment for pancreatic cancer. We were all hurting for him so badly."

"When Final Jeopardy came up, I could’ve tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex, and thought he should know. I’m just very grateful I got the opportunity to say what I know everyone was thinking. Sending all the love. #weloveyoualex."

Trebek sat down with Good Morning America back in September to discuss his announcement that he had to undergo another round of chemotherapy due to a setback in recovery. However, he made it clear that his hope and optimism has not dimmed.

When asked how season 36 has been going for him in light of his health concerns, he replied, "[It's] the season that comes before number 37. That's it. It's another day at the office. But what a wonderful office to go to do your work."

"As long as I can walk out, and walking out is more of an effort now than it used to be, as long as I can walk out, and greet the audience and the contestants, and run the game, I'm happy," he added.

