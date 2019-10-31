Alex Trebek is working to spread the word about the signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer.

Just ahead of the beginning of November, which is World Pancreatic Cancer Month, the 79-year-old Jeopardy host participated in a video PSA about the disease. Trebek first announced his own pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March and has since undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

"In nearly ever country, pancreatic cancer is the only major cancer with a five-year survival rate in the single digits," Trebek said in the clip, which was filmed on the Jeopardy set. "Now, in order to help patients fight and survive this disease, more attention and awareness are needed. And that's why I've joined forces with the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition, to help raise global awareness of the risk and symptoms of pancreatic cancer."

"I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer," he continued. "Other common symptoms can include mid-back pain, unexplained weight loss, new onset diabetes and the yellowing of the skin or eyes."

Trebek concluded the minute-long PSA by encouraging those who wish to help to wear purple, post about the disease on social media and visit worldpancreaticcancerday.org ahead of the day of national recognition on Nov. 21.

"Together we can get it done," he said.

The video comes just weeks after Trebek told Good Morning America that he's beginning to find it "tough" at times to remain optimistic amid his cancer battle.

"I can be sitting in my dressing room and I get up and I'm not able to move, but then all of a sudden, when Johnny says, 'Now, here is the host of Jeopardy!, Alex Trebek,' OK, let's go!" he said. "I will keep doing it as long as my skills do not diminish, and they have started to diminish."

Watch the video below for more on Trebek.

