Alex Trebek is putting on a brave face as he heads into another round of chemotherapy to combat stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The beloved Jeopardy! host sat down with Good Morning America to discuss his announcement on Tuesday that his battle with cancer is not over. However, he made it clear that his hope and optimism has not dimmed.

When asked how season 36 feels for him in light of his health concerns, he replied, "[It's] the season that comes before number 37. That's it. It's another day at the office. But what a wonderful office to go to do your work."

"As long as I can walk out, and walking out is more of an effort now than it used to be, as long as I can walk out, and greet the audience and the contestants, and run the game, I'm happy," he added.

Trebek announced his cancer diagnosis in March and soon underwent chemotherapy. Then, in August, he told fans in a video that he was done with his treatments, "on the mend" and returning to hosting duties. But in a taped announcement that aired on GMA on Tuesday, Trebek explained that he must return to chemotherapy treatment.

"I was doing so well, and my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer," he told the morning show. "So we were all very optimistic and they said, 'Good, we're going to stop chemo, We'll start you on iummunotherapy.' That unfortunately did not work out well. I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky high. Much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again. And that's what I'm doing."

James Holzhauer, who took last season by storm with a dazzling 32-game streak, also spoke with GMA about the moment he discovered that Trebek was battling cancer just minutes before competing on the show.

"Oh gosh, it was such a gut-punch to everyone in that room," the 35-year-old professional sports gambler said. "It was really hard to get psyched up to play some Jeopardy! 10 minutes later after we hear this."

Trebek is now gearing up to host the Tournament of Champions, which will include Holzhauer, who added: "It's great to see him out here again. He's such a consummate professional. It's like nothing's ever changed."

See more on the veteran TV show below.

