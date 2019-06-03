While he seemed unstoppable, Jeopardy phenom James Holzhauer finally met his match on Monday.

The trivia superstar -- who gained international fame for his lengthy winning streak on the beloved game show -- used his lightning-fast buzzer reflexes and wide breadth of knowledge to go on a 32-game streak that earned him $2,462,216 in prize money.

So who was the king slayer that took Holzhauer down? Her name is Emma Boettcher, a librarian from Chicago, who ended up beating the champ with a final total of $46,801. Holzhauer came in second with $24,799.

On Monday morning, Holzhauer foreshadowed his shocking loss with a joke on Twitter that poked fun of the so-called "Drake curse," stemming from the supposedly increased frequency of losses among sports teams the rapper supports.

"Knew I shouldn’t have invited @Drake to the @Jeopardy taping," Holzhauer quipped about his final episode, which was actually taped back in March.

Knew I shouldn’t have invited @Drake to the @Jeopardy taping. — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) June 3, 2019

The trivia hotshot came very close to beating reigningJeopardy superchamp Ken Jennings, who won 74 straight games and earned $2,520,700.

“I never really believed I could win 75 shows, but I definitely thought I had a great shot at Ken’s cash winnings record,” said Holzhauer in a press statement released by the show after his final episode aired.

He also jokingly called out Jennings on Twitter, writing, "To @KenJennings : You win this round. But if Jeopardy ever gives me 43 second chance games, look out!"

To @KenJennings : You win this round. But if Jeopardy ever gives me 43 second chance games, look out! — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) June 4, 2019

To Holzhauer's credit, he took to Twitter after his big loss to congratulate Boettcher on her impressive win.

"CONGRATULATIONS to Emma on a world-beating performance. There's no greater honor than knowing an opponent had to play a perfect game to defeat me," he wrote.

He also replied to a frequent criticism from viewers that he would "eventually beat himself by flubbing one of his big bets."

"Nope, James got his a** kicked straight up by an elite player who nailed her own big bets," he shared.

"James will eventually beat himself by flubbing one of his big bets.” Nope, James got his ass kicked straight up by an elite player who nailed her own big bets. — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) June 4, 2019

He also responded to a Twitter user who suggested, "Somewhere in a back room in Vegas he bet against himself and won a boatload of money."

"'Hello, I'd like to bet against myself on this pre-recorded TV show,'" Holzhauer sarcastically tweeted. "'Sounds legit. Our house limit is as much cash as you can fit on one boat.'"

"Hello, I'd like to bet against myself on this pre-recorded TV show."

"Sounds legit. Our house limit is as much cash as you can fit on one boat." https://t.co/r9j1MGN7vF — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) June 4, 2019

