'Jeopardy!' Responds to Outpouring of Love for Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek has felt the love.

The longtime Jeopardy! host revealed his diagnosis with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in a straightforward video message on Wednesday, and since then, he's received messages of support from celebs and fans from all over. On Friday, Jeopardy! sent out a message from their official Twitter account letting fans know that the support has been appreciated.

"The outpouring of good wishes and support in response to Alex’s recent health news has been humbling and overwhelming," the tweet read. "Please know that your messages are being conveyed to him and are deeply appreciated. From everyone at Jeopardy! – thank you."

Even before all the support, Trebek was poised in telling fans that he was fighting the disease with resolve.

"Normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working," Trebek, 78, said in his video message. "And with the love and support from my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rates statistics for this disease."

