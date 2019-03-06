Alex Trebek is a fighter, and his friends, family and fans support him in every way.

On Wednesday, the beloved Jeopardy! host announced that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"Normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working," Trebek, 78, expressed in his video message. "And with the love and support from my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rates statistics for this disease."

Following the sad news, celebrities took to social media to send Trebek well wishes and words of encouragement.

"Sending all my love, thoughts and prayers to Alex Trebek, Ken Jeong tweeted. "You are my hero. ❤️❤️🙏🙏."

You are my hero. ❤️❤️🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/CcXhVtqUT8 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) March 6, 2019

"The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer," Pat Sajak and his family said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex."

The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) March 6, 2019

Dane Cook also took a moment to send the game show host "lots of positive energy."

I just want to say to Alex Trebek I know you can kick cancers ass. You are the true daily double and the ultimate Jeopardy! champion in my eyes.

Lots of positive energy coming your way from so many sir. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) March 6, 2019

See more inspiring and supportive messages below.

Robin & I are sending all of our love and prayers to Alex Trebek. He’s one strong guy and will fight this! https://t.co/nXy41nxaZT — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) March 6, 2019

One thing I know for a fact: Alex is very aware of how much he means to millions of people, and how we will be pulling for him...I hope that’s a comfort. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 6, 2019

Alex Trebek is hands down the person I've seen on my TV the most over the years and @Jeopardy is one of my favorite shows ever. Pulling for you Alex! #fuckcancerhttps://t.co/eGIXaR3Jo2 — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) March 6, 2019

Thinking and praying for fellow game show host and absolute legend Alex Trebek as he starts his fight with pancreatic cancer. God’s speed my friend https://t.co/W0JJnlS6LY — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) March 6, 2019

Sending best wishes to Alex Trebek, aka Alex Lebek, host of RiddleQuest pic.twitter.com/1CYARVlsil — Arthur Read (@arthurpbs) March 6, 2019

