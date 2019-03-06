Celebrities Send Alex Trebek Well Wishes & Messages of Support Following Cancer Diagnosis
Alex Trebek is a fighter, and his friends, family and fans support him in every way.
On Wednesday, the beloved Jeopardy! host announced that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
"Normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working," Trebek, 78, expressed in his video message. "And with the love and support from my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rates statistics for this disease."
Following the sad news, celebrities took to social media to send Trebek well wishes and words of encouragement.
"Sending all my love, thoughts and prayers to Alex Trebek, Ken Jeong tweeted. "You are my hero. ❤️❤️🙏🙏."
"The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer," Pat Sajak and his family said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex."
Dane Cook also took a moment to send the game show host "lots of positive energy."
See more inspiring and supportive messages below.
