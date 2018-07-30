Alex Trebek Reveals When He'll Most Likely Retire From 'Jeopardy!,' and Who He'd Want to Replace Him

Alex Trebek is already looking at his successors when it comes to retiring from the iconic game show, Jeopardy!.

The 78-year-old host sat down with Harvey Levin on the latest episode of OBJECTified, where he revealed he'll most likely retire after his contract is up in 2020. Trebek has been hosting Jeopardy! since 1984.

When asked if he could imagine a life without Jeopardy!, Trebek bluntly replied, "Sure."

Trebek also noted that the odds of him staying on after 2020 was "50/50 and a little less."

As for his replacement, he named Los Angeles Kings play-by-play announcer Alex Faust. "I mentioned to my producer before that the fellow who does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings, they should consider him," he noted.

When it comes to a female replacement, Trebek named CNN legal analyst Laura Coates. "There is an attorney Laura Coates, she's African American and she appears on some of the cable news shows from time to time," he said.

Coates responded on Monday via Twitter.

"Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I'd be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I'm a genius) #Dying," she wrote.

Earlier this year, Trebek revealed that he underwent a surgery to remove blood clots on his brain, but has since thankfully recovered.

"Some of you may have heard that during the holiday break I had a slight medical problem," Trebek said in a video posted by the official Jeopardy! Twitter account. "A subdural hematoma, blood clots on the brain caused by a fall I endured about two months ago."

Last February, Trebek also made headlines when he hilariously recited Kanye West and Drake lyrics on the show. Here's a look at the viral moment:

