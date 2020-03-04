Alex Trebek has defied the odds! One year after he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, the Jeopardy! host posted a personal video update for his fans.

Noting that the one-year survival rate for patients suffering from his same disease was 18 percent, Trebek said, "I'm very happy to report I have just reached that marker."

"Now, I'd be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days," the longtime TV personality admitted. "I joked with friends that the cancer won't kill me, the chemo treatments will."

Trebek went on to detail his suffering, noting, "There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned, and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on."

But Trebek assured fans that he quickly pushed aside those negative thoughts, noting they would have been "a massive betrayal" to his wife, Jean, to the many cancer patients who look to him for inspiration and to his faith.

"If we take it just one day at a time with a positive attitude, anything is possible," Trebek concluded.

Trebek has previously opened up about what his final day at Jeopardy! would be like. Watch the clip below for more:

