Alex Trebek will be back to grilling contestants on Jeopardy! very soon!

The 79-year-old host, who has been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, has returned to his role on the hit game show. ET has learned that July 22 was the show's first day of taping this season. Between July 22 and the taping on Aug. 28,Trebek has filmed 40 shows for season 36 so far.

In a new video, Trebek tells Jeopardy! fans that his chemotherapy treatments are “over” and he’s “on the mend,” adding, “and that’s all I can hope for right now.”

“We have some exciting things coming up, and I can’t wait to share them with all of you. Let me tell you, it’s going to be a good year,” he says in the clip.

Trebek first shared the news of his diagnosis this past March, jokingly revealing at the time that his Jeopardy! contract was for three more years, saying, “I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth be told I have to, because under the terms of my contract I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years. So, help me, keep the faith, and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

He later told Barbara Walters that he wears a wig to cover the hair loss from the chemotherapy, but hoped that by the time the show started back up, his hair would have grown back.

In May, Trebek opened up to People about his progress, telling the magazine he was “near remission.”

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” he said at the time. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory… some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.”

New episodes of Jeopardy! will begin airing on Monday, Sept. 9.

