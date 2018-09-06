Alexander Skarsgård Addresses Those Charlize Theron Dating Rumors

Alexander Skarsgard isn’t sweating the rumors!



The 42-year-old Swedish movie star recently sat down for an interview with WSJ Magazine, where he fielded questions about his dating life, including a rumor that he and Oscar winner Charlize Theron might have struck up a romance.



“It doesn’t affect me. People can think whatever they want,” he tells the publication of the supposed relationship. He and Theron worked together on Flarsky, Seth Rogen’s upcoming comedy.



The Legend of Tarzan star went on to add that, although he isn’t on social media, he does still catch wind of these sometimes-incredible rumors.



“It’s impossible to live in a vacuum—you hear, ‘Oh, I heard you’re dating so-and-so.’ Sometimes you’re like, ‘Yeah, I did.’ Sometimes it’s, ‘Never met the person but give her my number,’” he explains.

Annemarieke Van Drimmelen

Skarsgard also discussed returning for season two of Big Little Lies, a startling gig considering his character, Perry Wright, dies in the final episode of season one. However, getting the chance to reprise his character gives him the rare opportunity to get to work with one of Hollywood’s true legends – Meryl Streep. He kinda, sorta worked with her in 2014’s The Giver, but her character turned out to be a hologram.



“I haven’t worked with her yet, but I’m excited,” he shares. “If she’s a hologram again, I’ll throw a fit.”

Annemarieke Van Drimmelen

Overall, Skarsgard explained, he’s fulfilled with his hectic schedule. However, he is wanting to slow down when the time is right.



“I really enjoy the adventure of traveling, meeting new people and working a lot,” he says. “Hopefully one day I’ll settle down.”



Skarsgard’s WSJ Magazine cover story hits newsstands on Sept. 15.



Get more juicy dating news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jim Carrey on How His Big Return to TV in 'Kidding' Is 'Kind of Me'

Fall Preview 2018: Sarah Paulson on the TV Roles That Made Her Cry, Go Crazy and Feel Alive

19 TV Shows Ending This Season: 'Mr. Robot,' 'Game of Thrones,' 'Big Bang Theory' and More!

Related Gallery