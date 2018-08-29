All good things must come to an end, and for these 19 shows, the upcoming season will their last.

From long-awaited conclusions to series like Game of Thrones, to unexpected announcements like the finales ofMr. Robot andThe Big Bang Theory, the new season marks the beginning of the end for a number of fan favorites.

For many of these shows, it was the creative teams who decided it was time to say goodbye after years of shaping their stories towards the finish line. Others seem to have come to an end after scandal, while one in particular (looking at you, Shadowhunters), seems to have fans miffed with an abrupt ending.

Find out which series are calling it a day in 2019 below:

Mr. Robot

Peter Kramer/USA Network

USA confirmed to ET on Wednesday that Mr. Robot will end after its fourth season, airing in 2019, though they would not "confirm speculation on episode order." The critically acclaimed series created by Sam Esmail and starring Rami Malek earned multiple awards throughout its run, including the Golden Globe for Best Television Drama Series, a Peabody Award and an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy win for Malek.

"Excited to show you guys the final chapter in Elliot's journey. It's going to be sad to say goodbye to Mr. Robot, but it'll be sadder to say goodbye to all the fans," Esmail tweeted on Wednesday. "Thanks for hanging with us throughout the years and cannot wait to share the conclusion with all of you."

Game of Thrones

Another critical darling -- and massive popular hit -- Game of Thrones, will be wrapping things up with an eighth and final season in 2019. A year after the season seven finale, HBO President of Programming, Casey Bloys, revealed that the final season will premiere in "the first half" of 2019. A specific premiere date has yet to be revealed.

"I’m not going to talk about what to expect, although it’s pretty great," Bloys teased, while Nikolaj Coster-Waldau recently told ET that he just wants his character, Jaime Lannister, to make it to the end of the show -- despite rumors that characters making it out alive will be slim. "At this point, now that we’re so close, you just want to make it to the end," he revealed.

The Big Bang Theory

Michael Yarish/CBS

CBS announced last week that after 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory would be coming to an "epic" close. According to Entertainment Weekly, star Jim Parsons was "ready to walk away" from the sitcom, and the network just didn't see the show moving forward without him, deciding to pull the plug on the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history.

While Parsons didn't address the report, he did bid farewell to the show in a touching message on Instagram, thanking the show's fans, producers, crew and his co-stars. "I will miss all of you and all of this more than I can say and more than I can know at this time," he said.

The Big Bang Theory will kick off its final season on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, before moving to its regular time period on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Its season finale will air in May 2019.

Veep

HBO

The seventh and final season of Veepwill air in spring 2019, HBO announced last month, revealing that filming was just about to start back up again after star Julia Louis-Dreyfus' cancer battle. The actress revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer last September, just weeks after news broke that season seven would be Veep's last. In November, Veep executive producer, Frank Rich, confirmed that the show had halted production while she received treatment.

Louis-Dreyfus shared her first day back in Selina Meyer's shoes on social media earlier this month. In May, her co-star, Tony Hale, told ET that she was "doing awesome" after completing chemotherapy. "She's getting stronger and stronger," he added.

House of Cards

Netflix

House of Cards came crumbling down after allegations of sexual misconduct arose against star Kevin Spacey last fall. On Oct. 30, Netflix revealed that season six would be the series' last. They suspending production shortly after, and by November, the streaming service had fired Spacey and cut ties with him altogether. One month later, it was revealed that the show actually would go on, with Robin Wright at the helm.

"It's a fitting end. We had always planned for season six to be the final season," Cindy Holland, Netflix's Vice President of Original Series, said at TCA Summer press tour last month. "I'm very proud of what Robin [Wright did]." House of Cards will premiere on Nov. 2.

Homeland

Showtime

Showtime confirmed it was time to say goodbye to Carrie Mathison in August, months after star Claire Danes shared during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show that it would be wrapping up after season eight. "Yeah, that's it," Danes said when Stern asked about rumors that the show was ending soon. "She's a lot, this Carrie freakin' Mathison. I'll be ready for a reprieve from that."

Production on the show's final 12 episodes will begin early next year, with the show premiering in June 2019, Showtime revealed at TCA, adding that viewers "will be rewarded by the way [showrunner] Alex [Gansa] bring Homeland home."

Jane the Virgin

Michael Desmond/The CW

After five seasons, Gina Rodriguez and showrunner Jennie Snyder are saying goodbye to The CW's Jane the Virgin. The show, which earned Rodriguez a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy in 2015, was always meant to end after season five, executive producer Brad Silberling said in April.

"It is a wonderful final season of the show… This will only make real sense when you have seen the content of the fifth season of the show. It is exactly as it was laid out," he teased. "[We’ve] always known when it was going to end. It will be 100 episodes when it’s done and 100 is exactly where Jennie [Snyder Urman, creator and executive producer] always hoped it could end the story. So it’s perfect.”

Transparent

Amazon

Like House of Cards, Transparent will also conclude its series without its star. In a Hollywood Reporterinterview in May, creator Jill Soloway said that she sees the show's upcoming season five as its last. Details surrounding how the series will wrap up are still up in the air, as star Jeffrey Tambor officially left the show in February after he was accused of sexual harassment by former assistant Van Barnes and his co-star, Trace Lysette. He has denied the allegations.

"Finally some closure I hope. This was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to go through," Lysette tweeted at the time. "Please show your support for @transparent_tv so we can make season 5 something great. Thank you all for your love and endless support."

The Affair

Paul Sarkis/Showtime

Showtime renewed the acclaimed series, The Affair, for a fifth and final season in July, just weeks before the show aired its season four finale. According to Showtime's President of Programming, Gary Levine, the drama, starring Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Maura Tierney and Joshua Jackson, was always expected to meet its end in five seasons.

"Sarah Treem has always envisioned this as a five-season series," he said of the creator in a press release. "We will be fascinated to see where she takes her talented cast and all of us next year in its climactic season."

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Greg Gayne/The CW

In April, Rachel Bloom revealed that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was wrapping up after its upcoming fourth season, thanking The CW on Twitter for their support of her quirky musical comedy throughout the years.

Bloom told ET back in August of 2017 that it was always the plan for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend to end after a fourth season. "We've always imagined the series as four chapters. It's a finite story and so that deadline is coming to a close," she said.

"The good thing is we're not a rating bonanza, so I don't think CW is going to be like, 'Please, do eight seasons!'" she explained. "I think we exist to tell a great story, and we exist for the critical acclaim. The critics are why we're still a show. And so I think they trust us to tell the story that we want to tell and it's great. I don't really think any TV show should go past six seasons."

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) will wrap things up next year after a two-part season four. The first six episodes of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt premiered in May, and the last half of the season is set to debut on Jan. 25. The series, created by Tina Fey, was originally set to debut on NBC in 2015, but its move to Netflix turned out to be the right one.

Even after the show wraps up next year, there's talk of a Kimmy Schmidt movie. "If we're lucky enough to get to do the movie, I think it would be a stand-alone idea," Fey told THR in August.

Gotham

FOX

Fox renewed Gotham for a fifth and final season in May. The Batman origin series features an ensemble cast including David Mazouz as a young Bruce Wayne, Ben McKenzie as Jim Gordon, Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock, Chris Chalk as Lucius Fox, Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Cory Michael Smith as Edward Nygma/The Riddler, Morena Baccarin as Dr. Leslie Thompkins.

Gotham's final season will reportedly center on Bruce Wayne's transformation into Batman in a shortened 13-episode season, bringing the series to a total of 100 episodes.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Eric Milner / Netflix

The upcoming third season of A Series of Unfortunate Events was always intended to be the last. Netflix renewed the dark comedy in April, with the seven-episode third season to adapt the remaining four books int he Lemony Snicket series. In a recent interview with IndieWire, star Neil Patrick Harris said he's happy that the show will wrap up according to plan.

I just love that [the decision] is from Netflix’s point of view, from [executive producer] Barry [Sonnenfeld's] point of view, from Daniel [Handler, author of the original books], who has no interest in writing more to this story,” he said. “The last book of the series is called ‘The End.’ And it ends appropriately. So I’m glad when it will all be done because it will exist.”

Shadowhunters

Freeform

Another book-to-TV adaptation, Shadowhunters, will conclude its journey in spring 2019. Freeform announced in June that the series' remaining 12 episodes will end with a two-episode series finale to "wrap up the tale of the Shadowhunters and Downworlders that fans have loved over the past three seasons."

The decision came when Constantin Film lost its deal with Netflix, making the series too expensive for Freeform to produce on its own. Upset fans feverishly tried to save the series to no avail, and turned their heartache into helping others, channeled their heartache into helping others as they launched a #SaveShadowhunters campaign that is also raising money for The Trevor Project, a non-profit organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to youths in the LGBTQ community.

Broad City

Jason Nocito

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson's Broad City debuted on Comedy Central to critical acclaim in 2014, and four seasons later, the two decided it was time to wrap things up. The half-hour comedy will return for a fifth and final season in early 2019, Comedy Central announced in April.

“Broad City has been our baby and first love for almost ten years, since we started as a web series,” Jacobson and Glazer said in a statement at the time. “It’s been a phenomenal experience, and we’ve put ourselves into it completely. Broad City‘s always had a spontaneous pace and feeling, and ending after Season 5 honors that spirit. We are very excited to bring new voices and points of view to Comedy Central and continue our collaboration together in new ways.”

You're the Worst

Byron Cohen/FXX

Season five will also do it for You're the Worst, starring Chris Geere, Aya Cash, Desmin Borges and Kether Donohue. The show made it through a (semi)network change, moving from FX to its sister network, FXX, for season two in 2015, but in November 2017, the network decided it was time for You're the Worst to take its final bow.

The show, which has earned praise for its portrayal of clinical depression, returns for its final season in January 2019.

iZombie

Jack Rowand/The CW

The Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright developed series, adapted from the comic book series of the same name, premiered on The CW in 2015, and like Transparent and House of Cards, faced controversy with sexual assault allegations against one of its stars, Robert Knepper, in 2017. Knepper denied the accusations. After two investigations into his on-set conduct, The CW found that Knepper wasn't guilty of wrongdoing in regards to his work on the series, but said that he would not return for the show's fifth season.

The CW renewed the series in May, with its final season set to premiere in early 2019.

Easy

Netflix

The comedy-drama anthology series was renewed by Netflix for a third and final season in August. An episode count and specific return date has not yet been revealed, but the series is expected to wrap up in 2019.

Easy, created by Joe Swanberg, was well-received by critics and featured plenty of famous faces, with stars like Zazie Beetz, Kiersey Clemons, Elizabeth Reaser, Dave Franco, Aya Cash and Marc Maron returning for season two.

Killjoys

Ian Watson/Killjoys IV Productions Limited/SYFY

Killjoys, a Syfy drama centering on interplanetary bounty hunters, will conclude after five seasons. The series, staring Hannah John-Kamen, Aaron Ashmore and Luke Macfarlane, was renewed for a fourth and fifth season -- 10 episodes each -- in September 2017. Season four premiered in July, and season five is expected to debut next year.

RELATED CONTENT:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shoots First 'Veep' Scene Since Revealing Her Battle With Cancer

Everything We Know About 'The Big Bang Theory's Final Season

Fans Get First Look at 'Game Of Thrones' Final Season in New HBO Teaser

Related Gallery