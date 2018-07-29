'House of Cards' Final Season Is a 'Fitting End,' Netflix Says

House of Cards' final season will be a "fitting end" to the series.

Cindy Holland, Netflix's Vice President of Original Series, opened up about the show's sixth and final season at the streaming service's Summer Television Critics Association press day on Sunday, revealing that while she couldn't announce a premiere date, she was "proud" of what the cast and crew had accomplished. Star Kevin Spacey was fired after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct last fall.

"It's a fitting end. We had always planned for season six to be the final season," she said. "I'm very proud of what Robin [Wright did]."

Season five of House of Cards ended with Spacey's character, Frank Underwood, stepping down as President after a series of scandals as his wife and Vice President, Claire Underwood (Wright), took over the presidency.

The series was supposed to continue with both actors, but when multiple accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Spacey last fall, Netflix suspended the drama indefinitely. The streaming service ultimately fired Spacey, and revealed that the show would continue for a sixth and final season with Wright as its star.

Wright opened up about the scandal in an interview with the Today show earlier this month.

“I think we were all surprised, of course, and ultimately saddened,” Wright, 52, said of the allegations against Spacey. “We forged ahead and we were so thankful that we were able to complete the series as planned.”

"Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut, and in between setups where we would giggle," she added. "I didn't really -- I didn't know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is."

