'The Affair' Renewed for 5th and Final Season

Season five of The Affair will be its last.

The acclaimed drama series has been renewed by Showtime for a fifth and final season, the network announced on Thursday. The news comes in the midst of season four, which will air its finale on Aug. 19.

“We love the intimacy, the nuance and the emotional honesty of The Affair’s subjective examination of both infidelity and fidelity,” Showtime's President of Programming, Gary Levine, said in a statement via press release. “Sarah Treem has always envisioned this as a five-season series, and we will be fascinated to see where she takes her talented cast and all of us next year in its climactic season.”

Over the last four seasons, The Affair has explored the aftermath of infidelity and the affect is has on two marriages -- as well as the crime that brings them back together.

Season four finds Noah (Dominic West), Helen (Maura Tierney) and Vic (Omar Metwally) all living in sunny Los Angeles, while Alison (Ruth Wilson) moves on with a former Marine, and Cole (Joshua Jackson) gets tangled up with a new woman. The series expanded from the East Coast to the West Coast, and the show's main characters seem to be spinning further away from where they began.

Sanaa Lathan, Ramon Rodriguez, Phoebe Tonkin, Christopher Meyer and Russell Hornsby also star.

The Affair has won three Golden Globes throughout its run. Wlison took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series in 2015, while Tierney was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2016.

The Affair airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. Tierney opened up about the original ending of the show while speaking with ET in 2016. Watch below.

