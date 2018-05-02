'The Affair': Sizzling Season 4 Trailer Teases New Romances and a Missing Person

Season four of The Affair is almost here!

After a polarizing season three, the Showtime series will return for a fourth season next month -- and the network dropped our first look on Wednesday.

Season four finds Noah (Dominic West), Helen (Maura Tierney) and Vic (Omar Metwally) all living in sunny Los Angeles, but according to the trailer, "no coast is clear." Helen's past decisions seem to be catching up with her as she appears to have a psychotic break, and someone goes missing, but it wouldn't be The Affair without plenty of romance.

Noah is seen getting involved with his new boss, Janelle (Sanaa Lathan), while Alison (Ruth Wilson) moves on with a former Marine, Ben (Ramon Rodriguez). And Cole (Joshua Jackson), who tries to convince Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno) that he's not going to leave her for Alison, ends up getting it on with a new woman (Phoebe Tonkin).

Watch below:

Season four of The Affairpremieres Sunday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

Jackson recently reunited with his Dawson's Creek cast in honor of the show's 20th anniversary. See more in the video below.

