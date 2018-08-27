Brace yourselves... you might have to wait nearly a year for the Game of Throneseighth and final season premiere (say it ain't so!), but HBO has finally released a teensy bit of footage for diehard fans.

A newly released sizzle reel of the network's upcoming programming features footage from several of its shows including Veep, True Detective and Big Little Lies(with Meryl Streep!), but most notably, fans can get a glimpse of several scenes from the hit George R. R. Martin fantasy series.

While the majority of the scenes hail from the tumultuous seventh season of the franchise -- including a bone-chilling glare from Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) -- there is one key never-before-seen moment from the epic final installment that will feature just six episodes.

Blink and you'll miss it, but Thrones enthusiasts will surely take note of the emotional embrace between characters Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). As reported by Entertainment Weekly, some are mistaking this for prior footage from their Castle Black reunion during season six, but it’s actually of the two reuniting at Winterfell.

It was recently reported that the final season of Game of Thrones would premiere later than anticipated, possibly during the second half of 2019 -- and not in April, as originally thought.

Nevertheless, filming has wrapped for the final season, as Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, recently told ET that the entire cast and crew are in the midst of a series of long goodbyes and teary departures that started on set with “hundreds of farewell dinners” -- which will likely continue into promoting the final season.

“I’m really going to miss working on a scale and a level like we have for the past nine years,” Coster-Waldau said.

Watch below for more on the hit HBO fantasy drama.

