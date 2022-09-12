Alexandra Daddario is all in for Meghan Markle! ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the White Lotus star at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Monday night, where she gushed over the Duchess of Sussex and revealed the sweet way she emulated her at her own wedding.

"Did I see them? Yes!" Daddario said when asked if she caught Prince Harry and Meghan's reunion with Prince William and Kate Middleton in the U.K. over the weekend, following Queen Elizabeth II's death. "Look, I love the royal family, and I love Meghan Markle, and I think we all have family problems, and it's nice to see them reunite during a difficult time."

Daddario's love for Meghan goes deep, with the actress even copying a look from the royal wedding for her own nuptials to Andrew Form earlier this year.

"She wore a giant blue ring. I believe it was after the ceremony, after-party, and I bought a similar one," the 36-year-old screen and TV star revealed. "Not as nice, but I did, and I wore it at my wedding."

While she's nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her work on White Lotus, Daddario shared that she sadly won't be returning for the hit HBO Max show's second season.

"No, It's a new cast. Jennifer's [Coolidge] back. But no, I'm not. I'm not in season 2," She said.

"They put me in with CGI," Daddario quipped.

Jokes aside, the Baywatch actress couldn't help but be over-the-moon at White Lotus' 20 nominations and is cheering on her cast all the way.

"It's absolutely wild," she remarked of the recognition the series has received. "I mean, we work so hard, and it was this pandemic project, and to have it be such a wonderful thing for all of our careers -- and you know, we had a very intimate experience. It's amazing that it's so well received."

Daddario added, "I'm just glad to be part of the party. I feel like I've been invited to the cool kids' table, and I am rooting for White Lotus. I'm so excited that we're all here."

As for her look, Daddario sparkled in a beaded, shear ensemble by Dior -- just one of three dresses she tried on for the big night.

"It's Dior haute couture, and I put it on, and I knew it was the dress the second I put it on, and I love it," she gushed. "We tried three dresses -- that’s it. So, this was the third, and we decided, 'This is it.'"

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson will broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.

