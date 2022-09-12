Andrew Garfield Wows in White Suit at 2022 Emmy Awards

Andrew Garfield is bringing the style to the Emmys! The 39-year-old actor looked dapper in a white suit as he arrived to Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater for the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday.

Paring his light suit with black dress shoes and coordinating sunglasses, Garfield laughed and smiled as he posed on the red carpet.

Garfield dressed perfectly for the event, at which he's nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role in Under the Banner of Heaven.

When ET spoke to Garfield ahead of the nominations announcement, the actor explained why he was drawn to the role of Jeb Pyre, a detective whose faith is called into question after he uncovers buried truths about the LDS religion amid a murder investigation involving a devout Mormon family.

"This is a true-crime thriller that is dealing with some pretty dark and heavy themes," he told ET, after previously stating that the series gives "a kind of step-by-step understanding of how something so horrific could come to pass."

