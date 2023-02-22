Alexis Stone is making fans do a double take! On Wednesday, the drag queen delighted fans when she showed up to Diesel's Milan Fashion Week show fully transformed into Jennifer Coolidge.

Wearing a show-stopping metallic look, Stone's resemblance to Coolidge was uncanny thanks to prosthetics, expert makeup application and a blonde wig.

Stone may have even fooled Coolidge's White Lotus co-star, Haley Lu Richardson, with her transformation, as the women sat side-by-side in the front row to take in the fashion show.

It's far from the first time that Stone has channeled an icon out in public. Stone has previously transformed into the likes of Dolly Parton, Kim Kardashian and Mrs. Doubtfire for past events.

Coolidge was an apt choice for Stone's most recent transformation, as the actress has experienced a career renaissance as of late. Amid awards season, Coolidge took home a Critics Choice Award, an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her White Lotus performance, which the actress told ET was "the surprise of a lifetime."

"I feel so alive, you know?" she said. "You go through your life, and you sort of just assume you're used to going a certain way and you just take on whatever that baggage is and that it's never going to change... My life was changed overnight, and I could not be more grateful."

Coolidge's former co-stars are just as delighted about the actress' recent success, with Legally Blonde's Reese Witherspoon telling ET that she's "beyond myself about Jennifer Coolidge."

"She deserves every one of those flowers she is receiving right now," Witherspoon said. "She's just one of those people who is so naturally gifted and funny and that you can just tell people love her, 'cause she gets up there and everybody's like, 'I love her,' but she's just done a lot of good work in our business for so long, that it's really nice to see her getting this incredible moment."

