Alfonso Cuarón Reacts to His 3 Oscar Wins (Exclusive)

Alfonso Cuarón is feeling incredibly grateful.

The 57-year-old director took home three Oscars on Sunday, including Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Language Film. His Spanish-language drama, Roma, was nominated for a total of 10 Academy Awards.

“It’s very sweet, very sweet,” Cuarón said of his wins to ET’s Nischelle Turner at the Governors Ball on Sunday. “On paper, [Roma] is not your traditional Oscar bait and this is the last thing we thought was going to happen while we were doing it.”

“The fact that it is being recognized like that is a testament to Yalitza [Aparicio],” he added. “You know, because this character is from an indigenous background [and it’s] been embraced by audiences from all around the world and if Roma works, it’s because of Yalitza.”

Following his Best Director win, Cuarón went backstage to talk to a group of reporters, where he dedicated the wins to Mexico.

"This is a Mexican film. This award belongs to Mexico,” he said. “The landscape, the crew, everything is Mexico. I could not be here if it weren’t for Mexico.”

"Progress has been made for diversity, but Hispanic Americans are still really badly represented,” he added when asked about diversity in Hollywood. “It’s a huge percentage of the population!"

"The journey’s been a long one,” Cuarón said in reference to his wins. “Of every film I’ve done, this is the one I expected this the least.”

