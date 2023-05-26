Alfonso Ribeiro's daughter is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery.

The Dancing With the Stars host shared a video on his Instagram Story on Thursday, showing his 4-year-old daughter, Ava Sue, working on basketball drills with celebrity trainer AJ Rompza. The rehab comes just weeks after Ava had surgery to treat injuries to her face, arm and elbow following a scary scooter accident.

The incident occurred just one day ahead of Ava's birthday on May 20.

Alfonso Ribeiro / Instagram

Ribeiro previously said he was "so proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery."

In the photo the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star shared on Instagram, Ava can be seen with what appears to be burns above her right cheekbone and sizable bruises or burns on her right arm and elbow. Ribeiro's wife, Angela, shared the same photo on her Instagram account and detailed in a lengthy caption what went wrong ahead of her fourth birthday.

"[T]his poor girl crashed off a sit-down scooter...the day before her bday," she explained. "A big thank you to Dr. Raffy at @kareskinmd for seeing us after hours and performing a procedure to hopefully eventually have little scaring on her face and arms. Not a fun way to spend your last day as a 3-year old, but she was a trooper. Giving this sweet girl some extra cuddles tonight.💔."

Ribeiro and Angela share Ava, as well as 9-year-old son, Alfonso Lincoln, and 8-year-old son, Anders Reyn. Ribeiro also has a 20-year-old daughter, Sienna, from a previous relationship.

Meanwhile, Ribeiro has been hard at work gearing up for season 32 of DWTS, which he'll co-host with Julianne Hough.

"I think we are gonna be incredible together," the 51-year-old host, who took home the mirrorball trophy during season 19, recently told ET. "I think even from, like, hanging out and talking and feeling our energy together, we both see the show the exact same way and we wanna make it family again. Make it really just warm and everybody have a great time."

He added, "Her knowledge of the dance and being able to be in the skybox and all of that is gonna be fantastic. And I'm just gonna have fun on the floor with Derek [Hough] and all of the other judges and our contestants. Let's just have some fun. I think people are gonna enjoy this season."

