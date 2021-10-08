Alicia Silverstone is living her best life both onscreen and off. The 45-year-old actress has not only warmed the hearts of fans as she stars as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer on the reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club, but Silverstone has also taken over TikTok and opened up about it all while chatting with ET's Leanne Aguilera.

ET spoke with Silverstone ahead of the Oct. 11 premiere of season 2 of The Baby-Sitters Club, and she dished on how her 10-year-old son, Bear, is set to make a special cameo.

"Bear's favorite project I ever did, as he says on TikTok, is The Baby-Sitters Club, which I do not believe at all, by the way. I don't know where that came from, but that's what he says," Silverstone gushed. "He thinks it's the best. He loves the show so much. He loves Mark. He loves Grace. He loves being on set. He loves all of it."

Silverstone went on to share that viewers can catch a glimpse of Bear during the upcoming episode at Stacey's gala.

Meanwhile, Silverstone's Baby-Sitters Club co-star, Mark Feuerstein, couldn't help but gush over Bear, saying: "He's so good. And he's such the life of the party whenever he's on set, everyone gravitates to him. And he's best friends with every single member of the cast. Everyone loves him."

Bear isn't the only one who feels a certain way about The Baby-Sitters Club.

"I think people watch it even if they don't have to, to be honest, but the ones who watch it with their children, it's just such a nice, wholesome thing to do," Silverstone shared. "There's no whining or complaining. ... These are empowered characters and they're trying to find their way in the world. And they have such different points of view and such different backgrounds and different issues and complications to sort through. And it's just, I think everyone can see themselves up there."

When Silverstone isn't busy on set, she's still creating -- content on TikTok, that is. Clueless fans have gone wild for her recent TikToks in which she reprises her role of Cher from the iconic 1995 film. She recently celebrated the film's 26th anniversary by recreating a famous scene from the movie with Bear.

"I was forced into it," she said jokingly. "No, we did them so quickly. The one that we did, the very first TikTok that I did, my son had been talking about TikTok for a long time, telling me to get on it, even though he's not on it ... Finally I gave in and thought it would be really fun and also a way to get people over to my causes that I really care about ... So that's obviously my main motivation."

When it comes to her hilarious TikToks with pal Christian Siriano, Silverstone explains: "Each of them are just fun, silly things."

