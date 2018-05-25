Alicia Silverstone Files for Divorce From Husband Christopher Jarecki

Alicia Silvestone has filed for divorce.

The former Clueless star filed for divorce from husband Christopher Jarecki in Los Angeles on Friday, three months after the pair separated, ET confirms. Silverstone and Jarecki were married for 12 years and share one child, 7-year-old son Bear.

"They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years," the actress' rep tells ET. "They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent.”

ET has reached out to reps for Silverstone and Jarecki for comment.

Silverstone talked to ET about raising Bear at last year's Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul premiere, specifically about introducing him to some of her past work as he gets older.

"I think it will be fun when he gets older," she said. "Some things I've tried to show him and I'm like, 'Oh, it still feels [like] he's [too] young.' We're a pretty no movies and TV family, so I'm very mindful of what it is that he sees, but in this case, I'm in it. It has a free pass."

Watch the video below for more on Silverstone.

