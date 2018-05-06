Alicia Silverstone Says She 'Loves' the New Generation Of 'Clueless' Fans (Exclusive)

It's been 23 years since Clueless hit theaters, burrowing its way forever into our language, fashion and culture, and Alicia Silverstone still gets asked about the iconic film.

"People still love Clueless... and all the time I hear about it, and I'm happy to hear about it. It's such -- Amy Heckerling is brilliant and I love that little, young children are learning about it from their parents, my generation who's showing it to them," she told ET's Kevin Frazier at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Book Club, on Saturday. "And then there's older people who are seeing it because they saw it with their kids... it covers every generation and I feel like, what a lovely thing."

Meanwhile, in Book Club, Silverstone plays the daughter of one of four older women who read Fifty Shades of Grey for the first time and decide to pursue life and pleasure... differently, afterward.

"We are slightly terrible children in this movie," Silverstone told ET. To be clear, we're still talking about Book Club. "And yeah, that's the fun of it, is that we are just ridiculous."

Silverstone said that she jumped at the chance to work with Diane Keaton, who plays her mother in the upcoming comedy.

"That's why I came to the party. Diane Keaton is just the best -- I wanted to play with her," she said. "I got to spend seven days with her. She's amazing and she's hilarious. Right before we would do a take, she would usually say something horrible and funny to me and I'd be laughing so hard I couldn't hear, 'Action!'"

She's come a long way from "Cher," the peppy, popular and fashionable high school girl immortalized in Clueless. The film became a cult hit with teens and spawned a television series, volumes of books and made Silverstone a household name. To this day, it continues to inspire, with Iggy Azalea tapping into her inner Clueless just three years ago for her video for "Fancy."

For a fun flashback to the set of Clueless, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Fangirls Over Alicia Silverstone Dressed Up in Her Iconic 'Clueless' Outfit

Adam Driver, Andrew Garfield and More Recite the Iconic 'R.S.V.P.' Speech From 'Clueless' -- Watch!

Amy Heckerling Reveals Her No. 1 Choice to Play Cher in 'Clueless' Musical: Katy Perry

Related Gallery