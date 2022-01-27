Alicia Silverstone Gives the Middle Finger to Body Shaming Comment

Alicia Silverstone has a message for body shamers. Earlier this week, the Clueless star shared a post to Instagram that featured a comment under a photo of herself in a black sundress. The message read, "Alicia Silverstone candid fat photo."

An image then popped up of Silverstone giving the comment the middle finger. "Damn. I thought I looked good.. 😂🤷🏼‍♀️," she captioned her post.

In December 2020, Silverstone stated to ET that she had no plans to have plastic surgery. "I'm not going to do any work. I'm just going to continue to be natural, and we'll see. Maybe I'll be an example of what aging healthily looks like," the 45-year-old actress said. "I don't want to put anything in my body. I want to naturally age. ...I think that on film I would like to represent humans."

Silverstone isn't afraid of the aging process, telling ET, "It’s not like you're the only one, with your friends, you’re all doing it together."

