Alison Sweeney is getting into the holiday spirit.

The Hallmark favorite has been cast as the leading lady in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' upcoming Blake Shelton-produced holiday film, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, ET has exclusively learned. Marvel's Agents of SHIELD star Lucas Bryant will play Sweeney's love interest.

The new movie is a sequel to last year's Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas, which starred Josh Henderson and Megan Park, and was based on Shelton's 2012 song, "Time for Me to Come Home," which he wrote and recorded with his mother, Dorothy Shackleford. She also published a novella of the same name in 2013.

In Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, recent widow Katherine (Sweeney) and her son, Will, return to her hometown to spend Christmas with family. On the train to Virginia, Katherine meets Jack (Bryant), a veteran on his own holiday journey. Katherine and Jack part ways, only to discover they had the same destination. While volunteering for the local Christmas dance, a fundraiser for military families, the two grow closer. But Katherine struggles to move on from her late husband and Jack is focused on a mysterious mission that brought him to town. As Christmas nears, the two learn of a hidden connection that may be the Christmas miracle they were looking for.

This is the Days of Our Lives star's second Hallmark Christmas movie, following 2017's Christmas at Holly Lodge. Production is currently underway in Vancouver.

Headlining this year's crop of 40 original Hallmark holiday movies are Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Rachael Leigh Cook, Jodie Sweetin, Erin Krakow, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Danica McKellar, as well as Kristin Chenoweth in Hallmark Channel's marquee movie, Hallmark Hall of Fame's A Christmas Love Story, opposite Scott Wolf.

As the countdown to the holidays begins, spend your evenings with Hallmark's official podcast, Bubbly Sesh, hosted by Jacks and Shawl. The podcast, featuring recaps and interviews with Hallmark stars, covers every Saturday movie premiere on Hallmark Channel, as well as every Sunday debut on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and will be breaking down every holiday film this Christmas.

And, if you're looking for another option as Hallmark Christmas nears, Deck the Hallmark podcast, hosted by three guys -- Bran, Panda and Dan --will return for another season of "liked it, loved it, despised it" for every original Hallmark movie debut.

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, part of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas," premieres Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

