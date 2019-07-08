The holidays are still months away, but Hallmark Channel is already in the Christmas spirit.

When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakowand Kevin McGarry, as well as Lost alum Elizabeth Mitchell, are toplining their own Christmas movies for Hallmark Channel this holiday season, ET has exclusively learned.

Krakow will star in Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, based on the novel by author Melissa de la Cruz. This marks Krakow's ninth holiday movie for Hallmark Channel, including the When Calls the Heart Christmas specials.

The film, which stars Luke Macfarlane(Brothers & Sisters, Killjoys), centers on Christmas enthusiast party planners Ella (Krakow) and her sister, Marianne, who clash with their client, Edward (MacFarlane), who is a not-so-jolly toy company CEO.

McGarry, who joined When Calls the Heart as new Mountie Nathan Grant in season six, will lead Hallmark Channel's Christmas Scavenger Hunt.

Here is the official logline for the movie: "When Belinda (Kim Shaw) heads back to her hometown for the holidays, things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex, Dustin (McGarry), at the town's annual Christmas scavenger hunt."

Lost alum Elizabeth Mitchell makes her Hallmark Channel debut this year and will lead her first holiday film, starring opposite former ET correspondent Cameron Mathison.

In The Christmas Club, based on the novel by Barbara Hinske, two busy strangers, Olivia Bennett (Mitchell) and Edward Taylor (Mathison), meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Thanks to fate and Christmas magic, they also find something they were both missing: true love.

Mitchell's Olivia is filled with Christmas spirit, whether she's with her dance students or her spirited 8-year-old daughter, Maeryn, and especially when she and Maeryn are dancing together. As a single mom and dance instructor, Olivia has no time for love and little interest to settle down. Things get even more stressful when Olivia learns the owner of the dance studio is selling it right before the annual Christmas recital.

Mathison's Edward doesn't have the fondest memories of Christmas, not since his parents split up when he was a child. After moving to the Big Apple, he's returned home for a business deal and to spend the holidays with his sister, Beth, and her family. All business all the time, a fateful encounter with Olivia spurs him to regain his childhood love of Christmas.

All three movies begin production on Monday.

Earlier this year, Hallmark banked its first Christmas film, The Christmas Song, starring Kristin Chenoweth and Scott Wolf, and has lined up a slew of other originals for the holiday season, starring cast Legacies' Matthew Davis, Jodie Sweetin, Chad Michael Murray, Torrey DeVitto and Nikki DeLoach. While 2018 saw a record-breaking 38 Christmas movies, Hallmark will top that with 40 this year.

As the countdown to the 10th anniversary of Countdown to Christmas continues, spend your evenings with Hallmark's official podcast, Bubbly Sesh, hosted by Jacks and Shawl. The podcast, featuring recaps and interviews with Hallmark stars, covers every Saturday movie premiere on Hallmark Channel, as well as every Sunday debut on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and will be breaking down every holiday film this Christmas.

For more TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nikki DeLoach to Star in Fourth Hallmark Christmas Movie (Exclusive)

Jodie Sweetin to Star in Hallmark's 'Merry' Romance for Christmas (Exclusive)

'One Tree Hill's' Chad Michael Murray and Torrey DeVitto Reunite for Hallmark Christmas Movie (Exclusive)

'Legacies' and 'Vampire Diaries' Star Matthew Davis to Make Hallmark Channel Debut (Exclusive)

Related Gallery