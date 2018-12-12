Surprise! Hallmark Adds 38th Christmas Movie for 2018 (Exclusive)

Hallmark is bringing even more holiday cheer this year!

In a surprise move, Hallmark is adding a record 38th Christmas movie to its already jam-packed slate, as a thank you to its loyal viewers, ET can exclusively reveal. The new film, A Christmas for the Books, stars Chelsea Kane and Drew Seeley, and will premiere Saturday, Dec. 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

A Christmas for the Books revolves around lifestyle guru and romance expert Joanna Moret (Kane), who has developed a fool-proof strategy for ending holiday loneliness -- all detailed in her best-selling book, The Love Audit. After appearing on a morning show, she is offered the biggest opportunity of her career: to throw the MacAllen holiday gala. Little do her fans or the MacAllens know, she is newly single. Joanna asks the morning show producer, Ted (Seeley), to pretend they're a couple or risk being exposed as a fraud. Will she be able to throw the best party of the year and still convince everyone she's the expert on love or will she lose everything? We're betting she figures things out!

"Our viewers continue to make us the top two cable networks during the holiday season and, as a thank you, we are excited to announce a very special double feature event with the brand-new addition of, A Christmas for the Books onSaturday, Dec. 22,” said Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Crown Media Family Networks.

With the addition ofA Christmas for the Booksto the Hallmark holiday slate, there will be a slight rejiggering of the schedule, with Hallmark setting special double features.

On Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Channel will premiere Jingle Around the Clock with Brooke Nevin and Michael Cassidy, followed by A Christmas for the Books at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. Danica McKellar's A Christmas at Grand Valley, which was originally scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET/PT that evening will now debut the night before on Friday, Dec. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

As was previously announced, Christmas Made to Order, starring Alexa PenaVega and Jonathan Bennett, opens the evening on Sunday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel and leads intoChristmas Bells Are Ringing, airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. The anticipated holiday movie,When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing, premieres Christmas Day at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel, with Carlos PenaVega and Adelaide Kane's New Year's Eve-themed film, A Midnight Kiss, airing Saturday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries' Christmas programming continues through Saturday, Jan. 5.

