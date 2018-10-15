After starring together in a Hallmark movie last winter, real-life married couple Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are leading separate holiday films this year.

ET can exclusively reveal that Mean Girls alum Jonathan Bennett will co-star opposite Alexa in Christmas Made to Order, while Adelaide Kane, best known for runs on Once Upon a Time and Reign, will co-headline A Midnight Kiss this holiday season for Hallmark Channel.

In Christmas Made to Order, airing Sunday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, architect and Christmas amateur Steven (Bennett) finds himself hosting his family for Christmas. Desperate for help, he recruits holiday coordinator Gretchen (Alexa PenaVega) to bring holiday joy to his home. Gretchen’s expert Christmas spirit brings Steven’s family together, but neither expects it to bring them closer to each other.

In the New Year's Eve-themed A Midnight Kiss, airing Saturday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Mia Pearson (Kane) and her family of party planners are given the biggest job in their company’s history with only one week to prepare: a New Year's Eve Party for tech entrepreneur Kate Clark. When her brother breaks his leg and her parents head off on a planned vacation, Mia reluctantly enlists the help of her brother's visiting college buddy, David Campos (Carlos PenaVega), to help her pull off the event which just so happens to fall on her favorite day of the year. What Mia doesn’t plan on is falling in love in the process.

The PenaVegas are no strangers to the Hallmark family, having starred in last year's Enchanted Christmas together, along with the summer romance Love at Sea. It's only fitting that the husband-and-wife team bookends the final week of 2018 for Hallmark!

This year's stable of stars leading holiday films this year includes Kristoffer Polaha, Danica McKellar, Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton, Christina Milian, Jerrika Hinton, Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris, Ryan Paevey, Josh Henderson, Jean Smart, Nikki DeLoach, Jen Lilley, Alicia Witt and Tori Anderson.

