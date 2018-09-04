Hallmark Reveals Casts for Two More Christmas Movies (Exclusive)

Hallmark Channel has locked up casts for two more holiday movies!

Network favorites Nikki DeLoach and Jen Lilley are headlining their own Christmas films as part of this year's 36 original holiday movies for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, ET can exclusively reveal.

DeLoach will star in her third Hallmark holiday movie, toplining Christmas Reunited opposite Mike Faiola for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. DeLoach previously led 2015's Christmas Land and 2016's A Dream of Christmas.

In Christmas Reunited, DeLoach plays novelist Samantha, who, frazzled and struggling with writer's block, heads home to her late grandmother's home -- alongside her boyfriend -- to spend Christmas there. While at home with family, her grandmother’s wise words reveal the true meaning of Christmas to Samantha at a time when she most needs encouragement.

Lilley will lead Mingle All the Way for Hallmark Channel, co-starring Brant Daugherty and Lindsay Wagner. In the TV movie, Lilley plays Molly, founder of Mingle All the Way, a new networking app designed to pair busy professionals together for upcoming events -- without long-term romance.

Here is the official logline, in part: "Molly (Lilley) is determined to prove to her family that it is a success. Therefore, she joins the app, and meets another busy professional, Jeff (Daugherty). When Molly and Jeff are matched, they are both horrified to realize they’ve already had not one, but two, disastrous previous encounters. Nevertheless, they agree to stay matched for all their respective upcoming holiday engagements. As the pair gets closer, perhaps their business arrangement might turn into something more this holiday season."

Last month, ET revealed the casts and plot details for two other Hallmark holiday movies, starring Alicia Witt and network newcomer Tori Anderson.

Lacey Chabert, who stars in her seventh original Christmas movie Pride and Prejudice and Mistletoe this year, spoke to ET about the universal appeal of Hallmark Channel's happy endings.

"One of the things I love about it is you're guaranteed a happy ending," Chabert said in July. "There are always obstacles along the way, but I think in the world we're living in today, to be a part of a project that adds a little love and light and levity into the world is something I'm very proud of. People I run into on the street who talk about the movies, and fans who contact me on social media, that's really the No. 1 thing people say: 'Thanks for making something my whole family can watch that's uplifting.'"

RELATED CONTENT:

Hallmark Reveals Casts for Two Christmas Movies (Exclusive)

Jesse Metcalfe's Second Act: How the Heartthrob Found an Unlikely Home on Hallmark (Exclusive)

ET's Cameron Mathison to Co-Host Hallmark Channel's 'Home & Family'