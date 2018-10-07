Hallmark Locks in Casts for Three More Christmas Movies (Exclusive)

Hallmark has locked in casts for three more holiday movies!

ET can exclusively reveal that Brooke Nevin, Kristoffer Polaha and Chesapeake Shores star Emilie Ullerup will lead their own Christmas films this year.

Nevin (Breakout Kings, Call Me Fitz), who will star in her fourth Hallmark holiday film, will lead Jingle Around the Clock for the Hallmark Channel, opposite Michael Cassidy (The O.C.). In the film, airing Saturday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Nevin will play Elle Bennet, a young advertising professional.

Here is the official synopsis: "When Elle Bennet (Nevin) decides to reunite her college friends for a special Christmas celebration, her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work she can’t pass up -- spearheading a Christmas campaign relaunch to prove she’s ready for a career-altering promotion. Much to her surprise, she’s forced to team up with advertising campaign 'fixer' Max (Cassidy), who has a completely different take on the Holidays. But as Elle and Max work together and learn more about each other’s Christmas traditions, they unexpectedly find themselves falling for each other. Despite being pulled in so many directions, with the help of a little Christmas magic, will Elle pull off the perfect Christmas reunion, earn the promotion of her dreams, and ultimately find the love she’s been searching for?"

Polaha (Life Unexpected, Ringer), will headline his third holiday film with Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Small Town Christmas, where he'll star opposite Ashley Newbrough. The TV movie, airing Saturday, Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, follows a young novelist (Newbrough), who travels to the hometown of the man who inspired her book. There, she reconnects with an old flame (Polaha) and helps restore the town’s Christmas traditions.

Ullerup, who plays one of the O'Brien sisters on Hallmark Channel's Chesapeake Shores, will star in Christmas Bells Are Ringing for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, opposite Josh Kelly (UnREAL, Midnight, Texas). This will be both actors' second Hallmark holiday film.

The film, which premieres Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, follows a photographer, Samantha (Ullerup), who returns to Cape Cod for the first time in years to celebrate Christmas and her father’s wedding. Anxious to revisit past memories, she finds new meaning in her photography and falls in love.

It's been a busy time for Hallmark as the countdown to their Christmas extravaganza nears. This year's stable of stars leading holiday films this year includes Danica McKellar, Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton,Christina Milian, Jerrika Hinton, Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris, Ryan Paevey, Josh Henderson, Jean Smart, Nikki DeLoach, Jen Lilley, Alicia Witt and Tori Anderson.

