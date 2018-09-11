Christina Milian to Star in Hallmark Christmas Movie (Exclusive)

Christina Milian is heading to Hallmark.

The 36-year-old singer and actress will be making her Hallmark Christmas debut this year, headlining a new television movie as part of the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' 36 original holiday movies, ET can exclusively reveal.

Grey's Anatomy alum Jerrika Hinton and network fave Ryan Paevey will also be making their Hallmark holiday movie debuts toplining their own films, while Eloise Mumford and Sean Faris will reunite for another. The four films begin production this week.

In the tentatively titled Memories of Christmas for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Milian will play Noelle, who was raised by the queen of Christmas. When she inherits her late mother's house, she finds out that her mother had been hiring someone to decorate it, Dave (Mark Taylor). The deal is off, but Dave convinces Noelle to let him carry on the tradition. As the display goes up, Noelle’s defenses start to come down. She embraces the town’s Christmas Gala that was her mother’s legacy, finds unexpected love, and develops a joy for the holidays that she never thought possible.

Hinton will headline A Majestic Christmas opposite dancer-choreographer Christian Vincent for Hallmark Channel, playing Nell, an architect who goes back to her hometown after being tasked with turning her hometown's historic playhouse, which has been home to the annual Christmas tableaux, into a modern multiplex, much to the resident's objections. When she meets the new owner of the theater, Connor (Vincent), his vision and ideas clash with Nell’s. Since Connor hasn’t had much experience celebrating Christmas, Nell hopes that if she can give him a crash course in Christmas during the town’s Twelve Day Festival, that he might just change his mind about modernizing the Majestic.

Tentatively titled Hope at Christmas, Paevey co-stars opposite Scottie Thompson in the upcoming Hallmark Movies & Mysteries TV movie. Here is the official logline: "Recently divorced, Sydney (Thompson) decides to spend Christmas in a house she inherited with her daughter. As Sydney begins to spend more time at the local bookstore, she meets a teacher, Mac (Paevey), who also fills in for the town Santa. Mac tries to make Christmas wishes come true, and this year Sydney is at the top of his 'nice' list. As a new opportunity with the bookstore unfolds, Mac helps Sydney open herself up to life, love and believing in the spirit of Christmas again."

Mumford returns to the holiday lineup for her third Hallmark Christmas film, A Soldier's Christmas, which will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and reunite her with Faris, with whom she co-starred in 2012's Christmas With Holly. In this film, Mumford plays Captain Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran who returns home after two hours of Search and Rescue in Afghanistan. When Grace finds herself stranded in the town of River’s Crossing a couple weeks before Christmas, the local judge Joe Peterson (Faris), offers her a place to stay on his property and takes it upon himself to show Grace everything she has been missing; Christmas, family, community and love.

It's been a busy few weeks for Hallmark as the countdown to their Christmas extravaganza nears. Last week, ET exclusively revealed details for two Hallmark holiday movies led by Nikki DeLoach and Jen Lilley, after revealing the casts and plots for two other holiday films, starring Alicia Witt and Tori Anderson in August.

