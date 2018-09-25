Josh Henderson and Jean Smart are headed to Hallmark.

Henderson will lead the the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries holiday movie, Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas, based on the Blake Shelton song and book of the same name by Shelton's mother, Dorothy Shackleford, ET has exclusively learned.

Henderson, who last starred in E!'s The Arrangement, will play country music star Heath Sawyer, who heads home to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to spend Christmas with his family. When his flight home is canceled, he and Cara Hill (Megan Park), a fellow traveler also trying to get back to Tulsa, become unlikely traveling companions as they try to make their way home in time for the holiday. Despite his success, Heath is struggling to write another song since the death of his father, but meeting Cara sparks something inside him -- and he just may be finding inspiration once again.

Additionally, Smartwill star in her first Hallmark Christmas film, alongside Candace Cameron Bure and Luke Macfarlane, in A Shoe Addict's Christmas, playing Bure's guardian angel, Charlie. Described as a quirky, adorably scattered woman whose good-intentioned ideas don’t always go smoothly, Charlie has a heart of gold and a mysterious twinkle in her eye. She offers Noelle (Bure) a new perspective and direction on her journey back to love, family, and faith.

Here is the official logline for A Shoe Addict's Christmas: "As Christmas approaches, Noelle (Bure) is at a crossroads in her life when it seems that love, a connection with her father, and her dream career are out of reach. When she stays late at her job in a department store on a snowy Christmas Eve, she accidentally gets locked in after closing. She isn’t too concerned about the prospect of spending the night in the store … until Charlie (Smart) appears out of nowhere in the shoe department and tells Noelle that she’s her guardian angel. Soon, Noelle finds herself revisiting Christmases past, present, and future as she must work with her new neighbor, Jake (Macfarlane), a handsome, Christmas-loving firefighter, to plan the annual Christmas Charity Gala. Will visiting the holidays of yesterday and tomorrow help Noelle take new chances and discover the true spirit of Christmas? And in realizing that the only thing standing in her way of leading a fulfilling life is herself, will the love she has longed for all her life be the best surprise gift of all?"

It's been a busy time for Hallmark as the countdown to their Christmas extravaganza nears. Earlier this month, ET exclusively revealed Christina Milian would be headlining her first holiday film, as well as others featuring Hallmark favorites. Nikki DeLoach and Jen Lilley will also headline two Hallmark holiday movies, along with two other holiday films starring Alicia Witt and Tori Anderson.

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas premieres Saturday, Dec. 15 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. A Shoe Addict's Christmas premieres Sunday, Nov. 25 on Hallmark Channel.

