'All My Children' Star Alec Musser's Cause of Death Revealed

Alec Musser's cause of death has been revealed. ET can confirm the actor known for his work on All My Children died by suicide. He was 50.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office, Musser's cause of death has been listed as a shotgun wound to the chest. He was found dead at his home in Del Mar, California, on Jan. 13. His time of death is listed as 6:43 a.m. The coroner's report also notes it's unclear when Musser sustained the fatal injury.

The coroner's report also states that Musser lived with his fiancée, Paige Press, at the Del Mar home. She "last knew him to be alive on the evening of [Jan. 12] when she had gone to bed. On the morning of [Jan. 13], she awoke and went to find the decedent seated and slumped forward on the bathroom floor. She noted a firearm near him and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest and called 911. Paramedics and law enforcement responded and confirmed the death."

The manner of death is listed as suicide. TMZ was first to report the cause of death.

Getty

As ET reported this week, it was Musser's fiancée who shared his death on Jan. 13.

"RIP to the love of my life," Press wrote on Instagram. "I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken."

Press continued in a series of slides, "Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy. You were the best fiancée I could of ever asked for."

Musser played Del Henry on All My Children from 2005 to 2007. According to his IMDb page, his other credits include 2009's Road to the Altar, Rita Rocks and Desperate Housewives. Musser also played a heartthrob in Adam Sandler's 2010 comedy, Grown Ups. Following the news of his death, Sandler reacted on Instagram, saying, "I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person."

Salma Hayek also reacted to the news on Instagram and shared a clip of her scene with Musser in Grown Ups.

"In loving memory of Alec Musser," she shared in her caption. "He was so kind professional and absolutely hilarious. His early departure breaks my heart. I feel so blessed that I got to meet him. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones for this great loss. 🖤"

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

