Alec Musser 'All My Children' Star Dead at 50

Alec Musser, the actor known for his work in All My Children, has died. He was 50.

Musser's fiancée, Paige Press, revealed the news on Saturday via Instagram.

Alongside a series of pictures of her and Musser, Press shared that the actor died on Friday.

"RIP to the love of my life," Press wrote. "I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken."

Paige Press/Instagram

Press continued in a series of slides, "Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy. You were the best fiancée I could of ever asked for."

Paige Press/Instagram

Paige Press/Instagram

Press, along with Musser's uncle, also confirmed the news with TMZ.

No cause of death has been revealed.

Following the news, Adam Sandler, who worked alongside the actor in the film Grown Ups, took to Instagram to react.

"I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone," Sandler wrote next to a photo of a shirtless Musser from the film. "Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person."

Musser played Del Henry on All My Children from 2005-2007. According to his IMDB, his other credits include 2009's Road to the Altar, Rita Rocks and Desperate Housewives.

RELATED CONTENT: