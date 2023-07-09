Jeffrey Carlson, 'All My Children' Actor, Dead at 48

Jeffery Carlson, known for his role in All My Children has died. He was 48.

The news of Carlson's death was reported by Time Out editor, Adam Feldman, in a tweet on Saturday.

"RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, exposed-nerve star of Broadway (Billy in The Goat, Marilyn in Taboo) and TV (the groundbreaking trans character Zoe on All My Children). A powerful actor and a painful loss," Feldman's tweet read.

So far, no official details or cause of death have been revealed.

Carlson was also mourned in a post on the Shakespeare Theater Company's Facebook.

"STC is saddened to learn of the recent passing of Jeffrey Carlson. Jeffrey gave beautiful and nuanced performances during is career which took him from television and film to Broadway and, fortunately for us, to STC. His memorable performances include Lorenzaccio (2005), Hamlet (2007, and 2008's Free For All), and Romeo and Juliet (2016, and 2017's Free For All)," the post accompanied by a photo of Carlson on the stage read. "We send our love to Jeffrey's friends, family, and colleagues, those who knew and loved him dearest."

The tribute ended with a quote from Hamlet's final act.

"Good night, sweet prince, and may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest." Hamlet, Act 5, scene 2," it read.

Carlson was a graduate of the Juilliard School and got his start on Broadway in 2003's Edward Albee’s The Goat or Who Is Sylvia. In addition, he starred alongside Hilary Swank in The Miracle Worker. From 2003-2004 he starred as Marilyn in the onstage production of Taboo.

Carlson's most groundbreaking performance came with this role in daytime's All My Children . The actor made his debut in 2006 as a character named Zarf, who returned as the transgender character, Zoe, who appeared in the series until 2007.

