Coco Lee, Singer and First Chanel Chinese Ambassador, Dead at 48

Coco Lee has died. The Hong Kong-born singer died on Wednesday, three days after she was placed in a coma following a suicide attempt, her sisters, Carol and Nancy Lee, said on Facebook. She was 48.

"With great sadness, we are here to break the most devastating news: Coco had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months," the sisters wrote. "Although, Coco sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her."

Lee was born in Hong Kong in 1975, then lived in the U.S. for middle and high school. She later returned to Asia where she had a successful career as a pop singer. Initially a Mandopop singer, Lee went on to release albums in Cantonese and English throughout her career.

In 1998, Lee voiced Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney's Mulan, and sang the Mandarin version of "Reflection," the movie's theme song.

Then, in 2001, Lee became the first Chinese Chanel brand ambassador for the company's Asian region. That same year, Lee sang "A Love Before Time," the end-credit title song of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. The track earned an Oscar nomination, and Lee became the first Chinese American to perform at the awards ceremony.

Throughout her career, Lee acted in several films and made appearances on show's including Chinese Idol and Come Sing With Me.

"2023 should have been the 30th anniversary of Coco's debut," her sisters wrote in their post. "In the past 29 years, in addition to bringing us endless joy and surprises with her singing and dancing, she has worked hard to open up the international music scene for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and has been going all out to shine for the Chinese. We are proud of her."

In 2011, Lee married Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz. She had two stepdaughters through her marriage.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Alan Arkin, Oscar-Winning Actor, Dead at 89



