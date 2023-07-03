Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, has died, according to a social media post from his mother. He was reportedly 19.

Drena De Niro, the 51-year-old daughter of the iconic actor, shared the news on Instagram on July 2 with an emotional post.

"My beautiful sweet angel . I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly .You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama," she wrote. "You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you 😞I’m so sorry my baby , I’m so sorry @carlosmare 😢💔. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy 🙏🏽💔💔💔💔💔🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️"

Drena did not share any additional details about her son's death. Leandro's father, artist Carlos Mare, also seemingly addressed the loss on his Instagram by posting a simple black square on his feed.

Condolences and tributes have poured in via comments on both posts.

"Drena may GOD keep you in his arms," director Lee Daniels wrote.

"Shocked! I’m so sorry! We are all here for you !!! I love you too much!" commented Rosie Perez.

Drena and Leandro previously appeared together in Bradley Cooper's 2018 film, A Star Is Born. Drena played Paulette Stone -- the wife of Dave Chappelle's character, George "Noodles" Stone -- while Leandro played their son, Leo.

The mother-son pair also share acting credits on 2005's The Collection and 2018's Cabaret Maxime.

On Mother's Day, Drena shared a touching collection of images with her child and said that they had "a good day."

News of Leandro's death comes nearly three months after Robert welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. Gia is the 79-year-old actor's seventh child.

De Niro shares his adult children Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, as well as 27-year-old twin sons, Aaron and Julian, with former girlfriend Toukie Smith. He also shares son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

RELATED CONTENT:

Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro Receive 9-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Robert De Niro and Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Attend Tribeca Film Fest

Robert De Niro Talks Tiffany Chen's Cannes Debut and 9-Minute Ovation

Robert De Niro Reacts to Al Pacino's Baby News: 'Good for Him'

Director Lesli Linka Glatter on Helming Robert De Niro's First Series

Robert De Niro, Tiffany Chen at Cannes Party After Baby Announcement

Related Gallery