A Tribeca twosome! Robert De Niro and girlfriend Tiffany Chen enjoyed a night out at the annual Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday.

The pair walked the carpet for the premiere screening of Kiss the Future during the opening night of the festival, at OKX Theater in New York City.

The stars rocked much less formal fare than when they hit up the Cannes Film Festival last month, with the two-time Oscar winner wearing a black blazer and a charcoal grey polo shirt.

Meanwhile, Chen -- who gave birth to the couple's daughter, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, on Apr. 6 -- wore a long, light brown cardigan sweater over a black dress.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

De Niro recently sat down with ET's Rachel Smith and opened up about making his red carpet debut with Chen at the Cannes Film Fest, at the premiere of his new movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, and said, "It was great."

"Yeah. Well, it's crazy. But organized crazy," the actor said when asked if Chen enjoyed stepping out with him at the event, where they debuted his new film. "It's a lot. I'm sort of used to it. I've been before, but it's great," he continued.

On May 9, the Oscar-winning actor walked the red carpet at the New York City premiere of About My Father at the SVA Theatre and addressed how dad life with a new baby has been.

"It's great!" he told ET.

De Niro shares his adult children Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, as well as 27-year-old twin sons, Aaron and Julian, with former girlfriend Toukie Smith. He also shares son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

Robert De Niro Welcomes 7th Child at 79 Years Old This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Robert De Niro Talks Tiffany Chen's Cannes Debut and 9-Minute Ovation

Robert De Niro Reacts to Al Pacino's Baby News: 'Good for Him'

Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro Receive 9-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes

Robert De Niro, Tiffany Chen at Cannes Party After Baby Announcement