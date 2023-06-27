Nicolas Coster, known for his work in both film and television, has died. He was 89.

The actor's daughter, Dinneen Coster, shared the news on social media.

"There is great sadness in my heart this evening, my father actor Nicolas Coster has passed on in Florida at 9:01 pm in the hospital,” Dinneen wrote on Facebook. "Please be inspired by his artistic achievements and know he was a real actor’s actor!"

No further details about his death have been revealed.

Coster studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art before moving to New York City to study acting under Lee Strasberg. Throughout his decades-long career, Coster appeared in numerous pivotal roles.

In the '60s and '70s, Coster landed parts in television shows such as N.Y.P.D., The Green Hornet, Felony Squad and No Time for Sergeants.

In 1976, he appeared on the big screen alongside Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman in All the President's Men. His work in the '80s included the hit films Stir Crazy and Reds.

Coster also had a longstanding career on daytime television as he had recurring roles on All My Children, As the World Turns, One Life to Live and Another World. His longest recurring role in daytime was on Santa Barbara, where he famously played Lionel Lockridge. In 2017, he earned his first Daytime Emmy, after being nominated four times.

Coster's most recent credits include The Rookie: Feds, Dead to Me and American Crime Story.

