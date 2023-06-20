Brett Hadley, 'The Young and the Restless' Star, Dead at 92

Brett Hadley, who starred as Genoa City police detective Carl Williams for more than a decade on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, has died. He was 92.

Hadley died Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from his friend, Mary Ann Halpin.

"He has been my friend since I was 19 [y]ears old. We were in an acting class and were the bad kids in the class. We sat in the back and giggled," she wrote, later adding, "I will miss his playful and deep conversation, his funny flirty giggle and twinkling eyes. He took his last bow and gracefully left us yesterday. Thank you to my dear sweet soul sister Darcy Lee Caplan for midwifing him out."

Hadley's friend of 30 years, Darcy Lee Caplan, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporterthat he died on Wednesday of sepsis at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills.

Hadley’s role as Williams ran from 1980 to 1990, with additional appearances on the series between 1998 and 1999. During the hiatus, his character was considered "missing." He left the show for good in 1999.

"He was a delight to work with and was an upbeat and happy presence in the halls and on the set," Beth Maitland (Traci Abbott on The Young and the Restless) toldSoap Opera Digest. "He was an old-fashioned guy, always professional, but full of fun stories and laughs and always happy to be on the stage. His memory speaks to a happy time, when soaps were in their heyday and the actors were legendary and larger than life."

CBS/Everett Collection

Hadley made his onscreen debut on a 1969 episode of NBC’s The Name of the Game and appeared 10 times on ABC's Marcus Welby, M.D. in various roles.

Along with The Young and the Restless, Hadley was known for other television appearances, including on Room 222, The F.B.I., Ironside, Lucas Tanner, The Waltons, and Kojak. His last onscreen appearance was in the 2015 comedy short Dreamcatchers. As for his work in film, he appeared in The Mad Bomber, Funny Lady and Next of Kin.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Young and the Restless' 50th Anniversary: Cast Reveals Favorite Fan Moments, Guest Stars and More (Exclusive)

'Young and the Restless' Star Eric Braeden Says His Cancer Was Initially Misdiagnosed (Exclusive)

Michael Nader, 'Dynasty' and 'All My Children' Actor, Dead at 76

'The Young and the Restless' 50th Anniversary: Inside the Show’s Groundbreaking Storylines and Stars This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery