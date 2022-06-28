'All Rise' Star Simone Missick Has the Perfect Role for Oprah Winfrey (Exclusive)
All Rise star Simone Missick has the perfect role for Oprah Winfrey.
Winfrey's OWN network resurrected the once-canceled legal drama, which ran for two seasons on CBS from 2019 to 2021, and the entertainment mogul was even written into the first episode of season 3, which premiered June 7 in its new home. However, the stars failed to align for a Winfrey cameo.
"We have seriously tried to get Oprah on the show!" Missick told ET exclusively on the All Rise set. "We wrote her into episode one and they were like, 'Oprah’s not coming to be on the show.' So, who knows, miracles happen every day. I hope she does come and hang out with us one day."
Missick, who also serves as an executive producer, had the perfect role in mind for Winfrey, should the opportunity come to pass in the future: her character, Lola Carmichael's, mother-in-law!
"I would love it if Oprah was Robin's mom," she pitched. "Or coming in like... a fierce lawyer, a shark who comes in and just gets under Lola's skin. Because I love Oprah so much in real life it would be interesting to have her be an adversary on the show, that would be cool."
But Missick was set on keeping it in the family if Winfrey's schedule cleared up for an All Rise guest appearance.
"I think that would be the best too, because then we would have Christmas parties!" she forecasted.
Missick recalled the significant part Winfrey played in ensuring the All Rise cast and crew knew how much the show meant to her and the network.
"We at the beginning of the season got to sit down and do our first table read and at the end, Oprah came on and gave a little speech and she shared how much she loved the show," the actress shared, "and that for her it was a no-brainer for her to be able to partner up with us. She did say she loves the show and the stories that we tell."
With the show now fully ingrained into the OWN family, Missick selfishly hopes this means there will be more opportunities to be included in Winfrey's circle -- and maybe even get invites to book clubs!
"I am fully anticipating that because Oprah saved the show, she will then invite me to her house to do a book club, chit chat over tea bread, I don't care!" Missick joked. "But I felt like Oprah has been a constant in my household. I grew up watching The Oprah [Winfrey] Show when I was probably way too young to be watching it and I read her magazine and her books. For her to be the person to save the show is like we got saved by the queen."
All Rise airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.
