All the Details on Cheryl Burke's Stunning 'Sentimental' Engagement Ring from Matthew Lawrence! (Exclusive)

Cheryl Burke's new engagement ring is more than just a stunning sparkler -- it's a sentimental one too!

The former Dancing with the Stars pro got the surprise of her life on Thursday, when beau Matthew Lawrence proposed on her 34th birthday! ET has learned that the gorgeous ring is a two-carat diamond set in 18kt white gold.

But it's the touching backstory behind the ring that packs the real emotional punch. "The diamond has special meaning as it's the same diamond that Cheryl's late father, Steve Burke, gave to her mother, [Sherri]," a rep for Burke told ET. Burke's father passed away earlier this year.

Lawrence and his mother, Donna, visited the Beverly Hills jeweler XIV KARATS to design the stunner.

“After looking through many different silhouettes, he selected the perfect 18kt white gold, double halo ring on a single band, because it echoed the sentimentality of their connection,” designer Caryn Alpert tells ET. “Two lives becoming one, with a forever family heirloom at the core, being encircled and protected by two beautiful halos."

Alpert continued, explaining Lawrence “wanted the ring to be classy, elegant and magnificent just like Cheryl” and added a private touch to the ring, inscribing a personal message for only his bride-to-be to see.

The actor shared a close-up photo of the ring on Instagram on Friday, with a simple caption alongside a thumbs-up emoji: "She said yes."

Burke broke the news on social media Thursday night, writing "OMG! So far so good for 34! #amilliontimesyes #imengaged #herecomesthebride", alongside photos of the couple lit by the setting sun. A rep for Burke told ET that the dancer was "completely surprised" by the proposal. Burke shared another photo of the sparkler at the end of the evening, proclaiming that this was "a birthday to remember forever!"

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Burke and Lawrence dated for two years from 2006 to 2008 and rekindled their relationship last year. Watch the video below to hear more about the couple's road to the altar.

