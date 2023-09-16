Allison Holker and her kiddos are busting a move on National Dance Day!

The So You Think You Can Dance alum shared the video on Saturday of her and two of her children -- Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3 -- busting some dance moves to Doja Cat's "Paint the Town Red." The two little ones opted for Spider-Man costumes while Allison looked comfy in brown pajamas.

"Dancing with my loves for national dance day!!" she captioned the post.

It's the first video she posts dancing alongside her kids since Stephen "tWitch" Boss died of suicide on De. 13, 2022. He was 40. The kiddos were last featured in a dance video on Dec. 9.

For her part, Allison posted her first dance video since her husband's death on Aug. 26.

"Truly felt so good to dance again. I was overwhelmed with so many emotions. I was both scared and excited. But dance has always been there for me… even now and I am so grateful for that. And thank you @bperryrussell for making it so fun and making me feel safe!," the 35-year-old captioned the video.

In the clip, Allison is joined by friend and actress, Brittany Russell. Together, the two women do a quick count to Missy Elliott's "Bomb Intro/Pass That Dutch."

Back in May, Allison, who is also mother to 15-year-old daughter Weslie, spoke for the first time publicly about the impact her husband's death has had on her family and how she is continuing to put on a brave face for her kids.

"I don't really have any other choice but to be strong," Allison told Hoda Kotb. "Now, they still see me have my highs and lows because there's a lot of it. All I can do is just try to move forward. It's honestly something I wouldn't wish for anybody. It's really hard. But if I've learned anything, it's that communication is key."

