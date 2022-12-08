Allison Williams and boyfriend Alexander Dreymon just made their red carpet debut! The pair stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of Williams' new film, M3GAN, on Wednesday night.

Williams and Dreymon were all smiles on the film's black carpet, with the Girls actress rocking a charcoal-colored sequined gown, and Dreymon opting for a black-striped suit, white dress shirt and black tie.

Posing with his arm around his lady love, Dreymon also gave Williams several kisses on the cheek while posing for pics at the premiere.

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Williams' famous father and longtime journalist, Brian Williams, was also in attendance, along with Williams' mother and her brother, Douglas.

The couple's first foray onto the carpet comes about a year after they welcomed their first child together, a son named Arlo.

Back in April, ET learned that Williams and Dreymon welcomed Arlo last winter. The pair began dating in 2019, after meeting on the set of the 2020 film Horizon Line.

"They are both private people individually, and they made the decision to keep this happy news to just a small circle of family and friends," a source close to Williams told People, who was the first to report the news.

ET spoke with Williams on the carpet Wednesday night, where she said it was very "normal" to have her family alongside her.

"That's very normal. I was like, that was just a Tuesday night or whatever it is," the new mom quipped. As for having the creepy M3GAN dolls that showed up -- that's another story.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"I didn't see his face, but I'm very excited to look at the photos of it," Williams said when asked about the dolls surprising her dad on the carpet. "I'm sure he was quite surprised. We didn't know that was happening. So, it's genuine shock."

While the doll in the film is created to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally, Williams said there is no way her son Arlo is getting one for Christmas.

"No one is going to make a M3GAN doll for Christmas. That is a bad idea," she added of the sweet doll turned scary.

M3GAN is only in theaters Jan. 6.

