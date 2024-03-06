Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane aren't ruling out a return to Fifth Harmony.

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the former girl group members in an exclusive chat at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, and they responded to rumors that their former group is heading towards a reunion.

"We'll see. We'll really see what happens. We're just here," Brooke told ET, with Jane adding, "We're just here to have fun, celebrating everyone from afar and cheering each girl on."

The girls were part of Fifth Harmony with Lauren Jauregui, Normani and Camila Cabello. The latter woman left the group in 2016 and the rest of the women disbanded in 2018.

Whether or not they get the band back together, Brooke and Jane were delighted to reunite for the evening.

"I can speak for the both of us, [we're] ready to celebrate the powerful women in this room, the very talented women," Jane said, before Brooke assured her pal, "I totally agree."

"It's amazing that we're here and together," she said. "We're charting right now! Fifth Harmony is charting right now, so it's crazy. It's good timing."

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Jane forgot about that particular happy news, noting that Wednesday's event was a perfect place to "celebrate" Fifth Harmony's recent resurgence.

"I'm just glad that people are valuing our music again," she said. "Towards the end, I feel like people overlooked our records, or overlooked us... Just the fact that people are valuing Fifth Harmony again says a lot! We're like, 'Yes, our music was great. I'm glad you love it now.' I'm happy for the fans, too."

ET also spoke with Jauregui at Wednesday's event, who seemed hopeful for a "little mini reunion" at the ceremony, saying she was "so grateful" for the uptick in Fifth Harmony getting love from fans and moving up the charts years after they went their separate ways.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

"Anytime that anything we did back then can get the recognition it deserves, I'm thankful!" Jauregui shared with a smile.

However, when asked about the possibility of Fifth Harmony performing together again at some point, Jauregui admitted, "I'm really focused on my music right now. I'm about to drop an album this year and I just dropped a couple songs as well... I think that that's kind of where my energy's at for sure."

"But also, I love the girls. So, you know, anything that would make sense for us to do, I'm always with it, you know," she said, leaving the door open for the chance at a genuine reunion sometime in the future.

The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards will be available to watch on billboardwomeninmusic.com on March 7 at 5 p.m. PT.

