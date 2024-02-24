Normani's Former Fifth Harmony Bandmates React to Debut Album News

Normani's got the support of her Fifth Harmony girls!

On Wednesday, the "Motivation" singer announced the news of her highly anticipated debut album. Along with posts -- which she shared across social media -- fans took to the comments to share their excitement. However, it was the reactions of four other women that sealed the deal.

"cryingg typing this rn. DOPAMINE THE ALBUM," Normani captioned the post of the album's cover which shows her in a bikini riding a black rocket.

Camila Cabello reacted with a series of rocket emojis.

Ally Brooke replied with a series of pink heart emojis and a hand clap.

"There she is," Dinah Jane added with a series of flame emojis and a pouty face.

"Let's gooooo," Lauren Jauregui wrote.

Normani took notice of the love, and replied to a tweet calling out the girls' support with blue hearts.

Fifth Harmony was formed in 2012, after the five girls competed on The X-Factor. In 2016, Cabello announced her decision to leave the group, and two years later, Normani, Jane, Jauregui and Brooke shared that the band was going on an indefinite hiatus, in order for them to focus on their solo endeavors.

Since then, the women have remained separated and have sometimes left messages of support via social media. In 2022, the ladies of the group celebrated the 10-year anniversary of 5H with a series of sentimental post.

In the years that followed, each member has released solo singles and projects. Normani made her solo debut in 2019 with her single, "Motivation." Since its release, fans have been eagerly awaiting a full project.

Despite finding success with the singles, Normani recently revealed she suffered a setback with her music -- after both of her parents were diagnosed with cancer. The "Wild Side" singer's father was diagnosed in 2021, one year after she shared that her mother was battling the disease for a second time.

"Honestly, music got them through the cancer treatments. I remember being on FaceTime with my mom while she was undergoing chemo and her asking me, 'How's the studio today? How's the music coming?'" she told Who What Wear. "As hard as it was for me to not be with them as much as I wanted to, ultimately, pushing through made the circumstances of the last few years feel a bit lighter for my parents."

She added, "It was in those moments with my parents that made me realize that I have an opportunity to make an impact in this lifetime," she added. "I know everything I've been through isn't in vain. There's always something that God wants me to see in the season. It's all in service of making me better for all that he actually has in store for me."

Dopamine has no release date but fans can pre-save the album on Spotify and Apple Music.

