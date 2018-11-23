Ally Brooke has your new favorite song, just in time for the weekend!

The 25-year-old singer released a hip-shaking new Spanish collaboration, “Vámonos,” with DJ trio Kris Kross Amsterdam and Messiah on Friday. The track features an infectious beat and playful lyrics that will get everyone on their feet and dancing.

“Vámonos, vámonos, vámonos, pero a la cama, a la cama, a la cama, no,” the former Fifth Harmony member -- who will be releasing her debut solo single next year -- sings in the chorus. Prior to dropping the song, Brooke had been sharing snippets on her social media.

Brooke performed the sensational single at the 2018 ALMA Awards earlier this month. She kicked off the ceremony wearing a white frilly lace top with matching hot pants and ankle boots, with her hair swept up in a fun ponytail.

ET sat down with Brooke in October for an intimate interview, where she had teased the single.

“I premiered it at Fusion Fest and it's Kriss Kross Amsterdam featuring me and Messiah, who is a freaking beast rapper artist. I love you Messiah! So that’s all in Spanish, and that will come out in November.”

Earlier this year, Brooke signed with Atlantic Records, and now she's hard at work on her upcoming, still-untitled debut record and ready to entertain the world as a solo act. "It's the rebirth of Ally Brooke," she proudly expressed. "Of who I am!"

"In this new experience that I'm being given, I just feel like I'm truly back to who I was," she expresses. "Back to the Ally that I want to be, and I'm in a place of such self-discovery. I just kinda imagine me now and the 12-year-old me meeting, and we're hugging and embracing again. I found you."

