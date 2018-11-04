Ally Brooke is on top of the world!

The 25-year-old singer entertained the crowd at the ALMAs 2018 event at LA Live's event deck in Los Angeles, on Sunday, where she performed her new Spanish single, "Vámonos," featuring DJ trio, Kris Kross Amsterdam and Messiah.

Ahead of the ceremony -- which celebrated the contributions of Latino artists and influencers and the significant role they play in America today -- the pop star posed for pics on the black carpet in a sexy red pantsuit and matching red heels. Her honey locks were curled and she rocked a bold red lip.

Brooke, who, since Fifth Harmony's hiatus, has been working on her solo career, kicked off the ceremony with her infectious new single, wearing a white frilly lace top with matching hot pants and ankle boots, with her hair swept up in a fun ponytail.

As Brooke got the crowd on their feet, she and a group of six guys in black-and-white checkered sweatsuits busted their best dance moves.

WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU @AllyBrooke! YOU DID THAT 🔥 THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING.... VÁMONOS! #AllyBrookeAlmas 🎤😱 pic.twitter.com/hXSnxlx6gt — 5H x CC México (@5HenMexico) November 5, 2018

Earlier this year, Brooke signed with Atlantic Records, and now she's hard at work on her upcoming, still-untitled debut record. ET recently sat down with Brooke for an intimate one-on-one, where she opened up about her solo career, goals and finding her voice.

"In this new experience that I'm being given, I just feel like I'm truly back to who I was," she expressed about her forthcoming music. "Back to the Ally that I want to be, and I'm in a place of such self-discovery. I just kinda imagine me now and the 12-year-old me meeting, and we're hugging and embracing again. I found you."

