Dinah Jane is ready to have her voice be heard.

The 21-year-old singer has a new song, "Bottled Up," featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Marc E. Bassey, and sat down with ET's Courtney Tezeno to chat about her solo music, as well as her thoughts on a Fifth Harmony reunion.

"You're going to love it and you're going to find out more of who I am through the music," Jane says of what's to come from her solo career. "This specific record, I just wanted to come out with people actually vibing. I just wanted to take it to a party scene. I felt it being a very relatable message just because I know so many people turn to substances to get their feelings out. It's not healthy to bottle up your feelings, but if this is what's helping you to get it out, then that's the best way to do it. With that being said, this record is very special to me and especially having Ty and Marc on it means the world."

It's been almost six months since Jane and the rest of Fifth Harmony played their last show as a group. Each member has since gone on to release solo music, and Jane is a big fan of their work.

"Lauren [Jauregui] just dropped her song 'Expectations,'" Jane says, adding that she went to her release party. "She played it [for me] before it was released because we always keep bumping into each other. Every time she sees me she's like, 'I have to hear your f**king stuff! And you have to play me yours too' I'm like, 'OK!'"

Jauregui was also the first FH member to hear "Bottled Up," which makes sense since Jauregui is dating Ty Dolla $ign.

"We would always have an exchange of listening sessions," Jane dishes. "I love how passionate she is and how excited she is, just genuinely as I am for her. It's an exciting moment right now."

So would she ever go back into the studio with any FH member and collaborate with them?

"I think it would be cool to do something together. I think it kind of depends on genre taste," she says. "I'm like, 'Feature me. I know you want me on your records, girls [laughs]!' I'm kidding. But it'd be kind of fun. Lauren and I talk about it all the time. We'll see what happens."

This just goes to show that there's definitely no bad blood between any of the former members, which Jane confirms by explaining that the biggest misconception between the singers is that "we all hated each other."

"It's so funny because people don't always know what you guys are going through," she notes. "It's something that we keep private. We were kind of all in that same headspace of go out and explore this new era for ourselves, just because we've committed six, seven years into being in a group when we could have consumed that time for ourselves. But for me personally, I speak for myself, I just didn't want to think about myself, if that makes sense. I didn't want to be, not the word 'selfish,' but I just wanted to keep my focus on just the girls because we were already doing so much and I didn't know how much work it would be if I put time into myself as well."

Jane, however, is now ready to work on her own music. "Now's the time to do that because I actually know who I am and I've kind of found a love for a certain genre that I'm really into," she shares. "I'm creating that path for myself."

"Music is the outlet for me because when I do step into the studio I feel no barriers," Jane expresses. "I don't feel like anybody can stop me when it comes to music."

