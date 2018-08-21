Tiffany Haddish is serving it up, but the girls of Fifth Harmony aren’t taking it!

The 38-year-old comedian shocked viewers when she took a blatant shot at the foursome while at the 2018 MTV VMAs.

“[Camilla Cabello] is nominated for five VMAs tonight! Five of ‘em!” Haddish proclaimed, before adding this brutal line, “I’m super proud of her. So, those of you watching at home, hi, Fifth Harmony!” As fans know, 5H, comprised of Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke, performed last year at the VMAs where they tossed a dummy offstage.

The first to defend the girls was none other than Nicki Minaj. When accepting her Moonman after her “Chun-Li” music video won “Best Hip-Hop Video,” she had some choice words for Haddish.

“Tiff, don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that b*tch,” she stated. “I’m just saying!”

That ringing endorsement prompted this response from Normani: “@NICKIMINAJ I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you You perfect queen you! Thank you for lifting me up. God is real. Now y’all know I love me some Nickiiiiiiiiiiiiii. Congratulations on tonight!!! Proud of you always.”

Jauregui also responded to the shade, writing on Twitter, “Waiting for the day when supporting one successful dope woman does not mean insult to other successful dope women. There is energy and space for us all to beautifully coexist and bless the world with our individual truths, stories and talents.”

Fifth Harmony fans were also pretty irate with the Night School star for lashing out.

“Tiffany Haddish ain’t cute for that Fifth Harmony joke,” one fan wrote. “Normani is gonna crack top 10 next week. If you gonna make a joke at least know what you’re talking about.”

